Within the last 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 130 artillery attacks targeting different towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by local authorities, Russian troops intensified terror against peaceful Ukrainians.

Over the past day, the invaders 130 times opened fire on populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of the criminal actions of Russians, 64 residential buildings and objects of civil infrastructure were damaged.

In particular, during the night, the Russian army launched artillery strikes on the town of Bilenke. The strikes targeted residential areas causing damage to several houses.

No casualties have been reported.