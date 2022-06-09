On June 8, Russian invaders hit Kharkiv with artillery and air strikes.

Explosions were heard in the city after 11 pm. Two civilians were killed and four wounded.

The representative of national TV regulator reported the disruption of the TV broadcast caused by Russian shelling, adding that the locals may temporarily get information only from radio stations.

Ukraine’s emergency service stated fires in several objects hit by Russian shelling, including a library, a café and a food store. The total area of the fires made 500 square meters.