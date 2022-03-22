Prosecutor General’s office said on Tuesday 3 people, including a 9-year-old girl, have been killed and one more left seriously wounded after a Russian tank opened fire on a passing car in Kharkiv region.

According to reports, the family of four traveling in the car waved a white cloth and shouted they were civilians to escape the assault.

Meanwhile, officials in Sumy reported the death of one of two pensioners who came under fire while going on bicycle to a local hospital. A woman, 59 was killed and her husband was wounded.