A Ukrainian court handed Russian troop Mykhail Kulikov a sentence of 10 years in prison for firing a tank at a multi-storey apartment block, said Ukraine’ security agency, the SBU, in a statement on Monday.

Prosecutors found that Kulikov who was part of a Russian tank unit led by Leonid Shotkin fired at 11-storey building in Chernihiv suburbs The sell that hit the 9th floor house section destroyed several houses. Soon after, the Russian tank unit was captured after Ukrainian forces hit the vehicle.

The Russian soldier who was convicted of violating the laws and customs of war under art. 438 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code will also have to pay 26 thousand hryvnas in legal fees.