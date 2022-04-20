Russian troops are actively planting landmines in occupied southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence.

Among the most heavily mined places are side roads of Kherson-Snigurivka roadway, and roads in Velykoburlytskiy district near Kharkiv. The Russian aggressors have also used mine-planting near Fedorivka, Zaporizhzhya region with explosives seeded at local roads, fields, wooded areas, and even graveyards.

The most alarming case was reported in Pologivskiy district, Zaporizhzhya where Russian forces laid mines at the premises of the central local hospital after kicking out the hospital staff and patients.