Protest erupted in Slavutych once Russian troops entered the city that sits close to Chernobyl nuclear site earlier the day.

Witnesses report that Russian forces overran their town in tanks marked with an emblem O.

Місцевий житель повідомляє, що у Славутичі стоїть техніка окупантів з літерою "О". Наразі окупанти ходять містом у групах по 2-є та перевіряють наявність зброї у місцевих. За їх повідомленнями усі, хто буде одягнений у військову форму – будуть ліквідовані.#Славутич pic.twitter.com/ECGHuEpT2w — Букви (@Bykvu) March 26, 2022

Russians abducted the mayor of Slavytuch, but later released him to inform locals that Russian troops were planning to stage id checks and search for weapons but would leave the center of the city.

Presently, Russian soldiers are patrolling the town in groups of two, brusquely examining locals’ identity and their possible participation in town defense.

It is reported they threaten to shoot all those wearing a military uniform. Despite intimidation and use of stun grenades and teargas, the protests are ongoing. At least one protester is reported to be wounded by Russian troops.