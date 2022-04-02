In an effort to quench growing pro-Ukrainian protests, Russian aggressors fired shots in the air and used stun grenades against a peaceful gathering in Enerhodar on Saturday.

photo by Energoatom

The state nuclear agency Energoatom said residents of the city in Zaporizhzhya region gathered at the city central square to sing the Ukrainian anthem and show support of the country, but soon were confronted by Russian troops who deployed stun grenades to disperse the crowd and detain the protesters.

People were seen bundled in detention vans and taken away while witnesses reported multiple stun grenades landing in the square.

It is stll unclear how many people have been injured as hospitals are still receiving ambulances.

Russian occupational forces were reportedly jamming cell and internet services in the city to disrupt protest coordination.