Ukraine’s defense ministry reports that Russian troops started shelling of previously agreed humanitarian corridors from Sumy and Mariupol.

Residents of Mariupol were planned to be evacuated along a single route. To do this, the Ukrainian side cleared the roads of mines and removed defense barriers. However, the occupiers began shelling in the direction of the ‘green’ corridor.

‘Such actions of Russians are nothing but genocide of the people of Ukraine. The crimes of the Kremlin occupiers will not go unpunished!’ the statement says.

Russian troops also disrupted evacuation from Sumy as people heard the sound of approaching tanks. Ukrainian officials are now assessing the situation to make a decision whether it is safe to continue evacuation.