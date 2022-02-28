As reported earlier, the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha is under massive artillery and rocket fire with a possible humanitarian disaster ahead.

Russian troops opened fire at humanitarian aid convoy bringing medicines, food and water to the city. Attacking convoy, Russian army used Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

The governor of Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko reports that Ukrainian authorities are developing a plan to organize a ‘green path’ to evacuate civilians.

‘People have been under fire for three days without water, food or electricity. They need help!!!!! Even Russian invading forces must understand this!’ he said.

Heavy fighting also continues in Mariupol, but Ukrainian authorities control the situation, organizing together with city businesses food and water supply.