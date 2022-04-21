The footage revealed by Azov Battalion on Thursday shows Russian tanks marked with a letter V prowling along the streets in occupied Mariupol.

The ominous military marking of new gives away the units that were earlier deployed to north of Ukraine, said Azov Battalion in the caption to the video , adding they must be the very same troops responsible for killings, rape and torture of civilians in Bucha, near Kyiv.

‘Putin’s horde continues to wreck havoc on the completely destroyed city where there are still some 100 thousand residents,’ added Azov Battalion.

The deployment of V-marked military vehicles comes amid Russia’s attempt to bolster their offences for a renewed push in Donbas