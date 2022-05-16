Russia’s purse appears to be tight when it comes to paying its troops for wounds and injuries they incur in Ukraine’s invasion.

In an intercepted phone conversation revealed by Ukraine’s security Wednesday, a Russian troop is heard complaining to his relatives his fellow soldier was told to give back the compensation paid for the wound he incurred because it was just a ‘minor’ injury’.

“On March 25, a boy got a shoulder wound, it was light, a bit of shrapnel. He was taken to hospital. In a few days, he was paid 3 million. And on April 29, he arrived back here [on the front-line], all normal, after recovery. And these 3 million were taken back, them arguing, it was a minor injury,’ the soldier says.

He also tells the person he is talking to warm their mutual friend not to spend the money he allegedly was paid in the similar situation.

‘Let him not spent money so far. Because, when the war is over, they will look into it, re-evaluate the severity of the injury. And those who had severity of the first and second degree, will be stripped a half of the money, as minimum’.

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU argues it Russian troops can only count on Death Gratuity ‘benefit’ that goes to military widows.