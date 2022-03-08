With stalling offensive on the most directions, Russian troops have stepped up shelling of residential areas.

Defenders of Kharkiv are holding their positions as Russian troops and their sabotage groups failed to enter the city, said regional government head Oleh Synehubov, adding the enemy has realized they are getting nowhere with their plan to seize the second biggest Ukrainian city.

Over 600 thousand residents of Kharkiv have been already evacuated as local officials continue evacuation and humanitarian supplies’ efforts.

The city operates 22 humanitarian aid centers after 6 new ones were set up in recent days.

Meanwhile, the situation in Izium remains ‘serious’ as the town is under siege with the Russian forces preventing evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid.

‘Russian troops tried to seize the town but we endured,’ added Synehubov.