Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov issued a video address stating that Russian troops continue shelling the city, killing its civilian population.

‘Kharkiv is under constant artillery fire and air strikes’, the mayor said.

Terekhov claims that the main task now is ‘to survive and win’, adding that all destroyed residential buildings in the city will be restored.

‘We are Kharkiv people! The victory will be ours!’, he concluded.