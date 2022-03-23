Chernobyl laboratory, which was used to monitor and process radioactive waste at nuclear site has been looted by Russian troops and left completely destroyed, according to Ukrainian officials.

The State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management said in a statement Wednesday: ‘Russian occupiers robbed and destroyed the Central Analytical Laboratory in Chernobyl, which is a unique object with powerful analytical capabilities. It can provide services at any stage of handling radioactive substances’.

The agency warns the act can have unpredictable consequences if dangerous radioactive material fell in the hands of the Russian military.

‘The laboratory had highly active samples of radionuclides, which are in the hands of the enemy today… we hope they will not harm the civilized world’, the statement goes.

The nuclear safety at the Chernobyl facility has been a big concern since it was seized by Russian troops on February 24.