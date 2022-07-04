Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai said on TV that Russian air and artillery strikes have destroyed 90% of the infrastructure in the areas where active hostilities took place. He added that 60% of residential buildings have been completely ruined, claiming that the occupiers would not be able to restore water, gas and electricity supply.

The governor also stated that several villages in the region are still controlled by the Ukrainian forces, defending their positions near the villages of Bilohorivka and Novokostiantynivka.

‘Each day, each extra hour, as long as we keep them here and do not let them pass, helps our forces who are strengthening the defense line in Donetsk region], Haidai said.

He also believes that the quality of the Russian military equipment is getting worse and the invading troops are lacking human resources.