‘Bukvy’ source in Sedniv, Chernihiv region informs that Russian army destroyed power supply lines in Sedniv and surrounding villages, leaving the area without electricity.

Some villages have been staying without power supply for the fifth day.

Russian troops do not allow emergency repair personnel, which may lead to the humanitarian disaster in the area.

Earlier, the same source informed that Russian troops set a crematorium at the local starch factory and burn the bodies of dead Russian soldiers.