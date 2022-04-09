Kharkiv residents face a new hazard as Russian troops are now targeting the second Ukrainian city with missile dropped on parachutes, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

The photo revealed by Suspilne TV on Saturday shows what appears to be a missile descending on the parachute.

photo by Suspilne Kharkiv

Kharkiv mayor warned city people against approaching the sites where such parachuted items landed.

People must be well advised to be on alert and stay close to shelters and metro stations, added the mayor