Street fighting is raging in Kreminna, Luhansk region, after Russian troops have entered the town, said Luhansk military administration head Serhiy Gaidai.

The Russian brutal assault disrupted the the evacuation effort. Gaidai said it is currently ‘impossible’ due to ‘big number of [military] vehiciles’ in the streets.

“We asked people very strongly to evacuate” in the face of the Russian advance, Gaidai said in a video posted to Facebook. “We planned transports, by forest paths, so that they wouldn’t fall under an occupation. But all changed overnight.”

It is still unclear how many town residents remain holed up in Kreminne as fierce combat makes it impossible to reach out to people.

Gaidai said two people died and four were wounded after shelling in the city of Zolote. He claimed Russian troops opened an indiscriminate fire on residential buildings where people took cover.

Nearby, in Lysychansk, six policemen were hospitalized after they were fired upon, he said.