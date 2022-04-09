A photo obtained by the Mariupol city council shows what appears to be an underground passage used by Russian troops as a storage area for dead bodies of city civilians killed during Russia’s siege of the city.

photo by Mariupol city council

‘The image makes the blood run cold. Russian are doing everything to cover up the tragedy in Mariupol, as the scale of their crimes is a dozen times scarier than in the Bucha genocide,’ said the city officials, in a caption to the photo.

It is reported that Russian occupation troops have many storage places like this one scattered around Mariupol, where ‘hundreds of dead bodies’ are piled up before they are either cremated in mobile cremation machines or buried in mass graves.

The largest number of killed civilians was found amassed at a storage facility along the road leading to Stary Krym.