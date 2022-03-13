Several people were injured when a bomb hit the church entrance in Svyatogorsk Lavra in Donetsk region.

According to the reports, the bomb exploded 50 meters from a bridge at the entrance to the site, injuring a number of people. The monastery has been a refuge for over 1000 people fleeing Russian invasion at the time of the assault.

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said the Russian military ‘hit the new low’ adding Russian propaganda machine would have a hard time finding an excuse for such ‘inhumane act’. Now it is a clear fact the country that speaks of its unique Orthodox Christianity is now dropping bombs on one of the sacred Christian sites in Ukraine.

The day earlier, Russian aggressors shelled a Mariupol mosque sheltering 80 people.