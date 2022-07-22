Russian invaders continue strikes in Donetsk region.

On July 22, Russians attacked the residential areas in Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported at least three civilians wounded.

The strike damaged six five-story apartment blocks and several private houses. The invaders reportedly used cluster munitions.

‘The Russian army is committing war crimes in Ukraine, destroying our cities and towns, killing civilians. They will be made accountable for everything they have been doing,’ the governor stressed.