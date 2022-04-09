Ukrainian officials have documented cases when Russian troops raped minors in towns they occupied, said human rights ombudsperson Lyudmyla Denasova in a statement on Facebook.

Two confirmed stories of wartime rape come from Bucha where, according to reports, a boy as young as 11 years old was raped in front of her mother while she was tied to a chair and made to watch the horrific scene.

Another sexual violence attack left a 14-year-old girl from Bucha impregnated after she was gang-raped by five Russian troops.

The similar case was reported in nearby Irpin where three Russian soldiers gang-raped a 20-year-old girl.

Ukraine’s ombudsperson promised the perpetrators will be held to account:

‘There is no place on earth on in hell where Rasist criminals can hide from retribution!’, said Denysova, adding these crimes outlawed by the Geneva Convention must be addressed by the UN Commission for Investigation Human Rights Violations and OSCE member countries.