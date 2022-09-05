According to Energoatom, the Russian forces are stayng put on the NPP facility with their military vehicles full of arms and ammunition now reportedly stationed in unit 1 and 2.

Ukraine has called out for urgent measures to be taken towards the NPP demilitarization. It is of the crucial importance that Ukraine regain control over the nuclear plant to guarantee the ‘global safety’, said Ukraine’s nuclear agency in the statement Monday.

The plant is working but still there is a threat the radiation and fire safety norms can be breached.

Connected to Ukraine power grid, the NPP has now only unit 6 functioning.

Meanwhile, the IAEA mission continues its on-site work but there is no word when its assesment of the safety situation will be released.