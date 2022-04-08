The death toll is mounting in Kyiv suburbs as officials find more victims and mass graves in the region.

At least 132 bodies of killed civilians have been recovered in Makariv following Russian retreat from Kyiv region, said district administration head, Vadym Tokar, in a telemaraphon on Friday.

Relief workers and locals found dead bodies in the different locations, and many of them, according to reports, were buried in mass graves.

The Russian onslaught caused serious damage to the town infrastructure as some 40% of its residential buildings, hospitals and nursery schools are completely ruined.

‘We have seen their (Russian) atrocities, found 123 civilians, who were shot. Makariv has set up the emergency medicine [center], returned doctors, and are providing services on the territories that were de-occupied,’ said Vadym Tokar, noting that the Russian onslaught saw the town population decrease fifteenfold – from 15 thousand to a mere thousand.