Slavutych mayor Yurii Fomichev has informed that Russian occupying troops have left the city.

Fomichev addressed the city residents with the call not to believe the fake news that he is collaborating with the enemy.

The mayor also denied reports that the city was asking the occupiers for humanitarian aid.

‘We do not collaborate with the occupiers. They did the job they wanted to do. Checked the city. Today they left the city. There is none of them in the city at the moment’, he claimed.

Fomichev added it is possible that Ukrainian police will return to the city and that the authorities are planning a humanitarian corridor to bring food and to evacuate those who want.

‘Slavutych is Ukraine, Slavutych is under the Ukrainian flag, Slavutych lives according to the Ukrainian laws’, the mayor stressed.