While fleeing after Ukrainian counter offensive in Kharkiv region, Russian invaders loot everything on their way, the Main Directorate of the Intelligence reports.

Russian military are trying to escape deep into the temporarily occupied territories. Another part of the Russian troops is trying to cross the border with the Russian Federation and go to the territory of the Belgorod region.

During the retreat, Russians load the generators, telephones, computers, etc. taken from the Ukrainians onto the trucks. They loot schools in different towns and villages and steal even sports equipment from gyms, the report states.

The invaders are shocked by the rapid advance of the Ukrainian forces and run away as fast as they can.