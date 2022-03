About 3,000 people in now occupied Chaplynka, Kherson region took to the streets to confront the Russian troops.

The footage obtained by media outlets shows a crowd of local chanting ‘Go home’ to the line of Russian soldiers allegedly patrolling the town.

The aggressors fired the gunshots to disperse the protest but the people did not budge.

CNN found the geolocation and confirmed the authenticity of the released video.

No casualties have been reported yet.