On April 29, Russian military opened fire at two buses, which had to evacuate civilians from the town of Popasna, Luhansk region.

Popasna mayor Mykola Khanatov states the Ukrainian authorities do not have connection with the drivers of the shelled buses.

He also said that yesterday, the authorities managed to evacuate 31 civilians from Popasna. As there were more people who wanted to leave the town, the evacuation buses went there once again.

‘We know that the buses reached the destination and then were fired at by Russian troops. Since then, we have not had any connection with people in these buses’, Khanatov said.