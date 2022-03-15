Russian aggressors opened fire on the bus evacuating people from Izium, Kharkiv region, said Izium city council representative Maksym Strelnyk.

Several people suffered wounds and were rushed to hospitals in Dnipro and Donetsk regions.

The city of Izium has been under siege for almost two weeks with its residents being left without water, gas, and electricity. There are numerous reports of attacks on humanitarian corridors and convoys trying to deliver aid to the city as Russian troops keep pummeling its residential areas and destroying infrastructure.