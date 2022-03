Radio Free Europe informs that Russian troops opened fire at civilian refugees who are trying to leave Irpin, Kyiv region

At least three civilians, including two children, are reported dead and several people wounded.

The civilians were allegedly killed by mortar fire.

In recent days, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, Borodyanka, Vasylkiv and Vorzel near Kyiv have suffered large-scale destruction caused by Russian air strikes and artillery shelling.