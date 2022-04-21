Russian troops have been ordered to kill the Ukrainian captives in Popasna, Luhansk region, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence.

On Thursday, it revealed the intercepted phone conversation of the Russian soldiers in which one of them is heard telling, in a broad hint, that all possible Ukrainian captives must be ‘let go for good’.

‘What can I tell you, [we must] keep the senior [of those captured] for Chander (obviously, the nickname of the Russian unit commander) while others should be ‘let go for good’. Let go for good. So that no-one ever, including their relatives, would see them [again]’.

Such commands, according to Ukrainian intelligence, come as another proof the Russian army acts as ‘murderers, rapists, and looters’, and their actions must be taken as war crimes violating all the international norms.