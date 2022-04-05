In an obvious effort to switch focus from the their own war crimes in Bucha, Russian occupation forces can stage a provocative stunt by collecting bodies of Mariupol citizens they killed attacking the city to later claim it was done by Ukrainian side, said SBU, Ukraine’s security service, on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the disinformation campaign will seek to blame Ukrainian soldiers defending the city of using a human shield tactic while, in fact, it is what Russian military units are reported to be doing as they park their military vehicles close to the residential buildings.

Warning of Russia’s focus-shifting ploys, SBU said they must be viewed as ‘clear fantasies’ that serve as a coverup of Russian killings that left many locals buried in mass graves.