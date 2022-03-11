Russian troops have been ordered to stage a terrorist attack at Chernobyl nuclear site and then blame Ukraine, said Ukraine’s Chief Directorate of Intelligence.

A man-made catastrophe can have disastrous consequences after the Chernobyl nuclear plant lost power while diesel generators used now can last only for 2 days.

As a Ukrainian repair team was waiting for a safe passage to fix energy transmission lines, Russians brought in Belarusian specialists and Russian sabotage team.

Russian forces were seen collecting bodies of Ukrainian soldiers near Antonov plant at Hostomel they may use to fabricate evidence of Ukraine’s army involvement with a planned sabotage act.

It must be taken as a Russia’s brazen attempt at ‘nuclear blackmail’ to make Ukraine and international community agree to concessions.