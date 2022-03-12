With Russia’s offensive targeting the second-largest city Kharkiv stalling, its military leadership has commanded the troops to fire indiscriminately.

The SBU, Ukraine’s security agency, has revealed an intercepted phone call of a Russian soldier who is heard saying ‘we have been given a command to shoot f****** everyone, civilians, children, just f****** everybody’.

He adds, ‘our sniper on the tower has just killed three people behind the fence, who just flashed a flashlight’.

Russian troops are suffering heavy losses trying to seize the second-biggest Ukrainians city. According to the SBU report, only 20-25 militants of 2,000 LNR separatist forces survived after they joined the offensive at Kharkiv.