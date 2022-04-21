Moscow is rushing to stage a sham referendum in Kherson on April 27 in an attempt to turn the southern region neighbouring on Crimea into another Donbas-like “People’s republic”, Ukraine’s South Command said on Thursday.

According to local reports, the Russian troops are now busy collecting personal information of Kherson region residents to rig the results of the unlawful ballot.

South Command of the Ukraine’s army said the ‘referendum’ is planned to be held mid-week, and it means the Russian invaders just have not time for what Ukrainian people really think as they have already got fabricated results ready for such event.

Meanwhile, towns in Kherson region are suffering from Russian shelling as the aggressors are trying to advance, near Oleksandrivka.