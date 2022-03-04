The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine informs that Russian troops have seized Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.

They report the personnel continue working at their workplaces, operational personnel monitor the state of power units and ensure their operation in accordance with the requirements of the process procedures for safe operation.

Nuclear power units are in the following state: Unit 1 is in outage; Units 2, 3 have been disconnected from the grid, and the cool down of the nuclear installations is being carried out; Unit 4 is in operation at 690 MW power; Units 5, 6 are being cooled down.

Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered.

Currently, the cool down of nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia NPP power units is ensured by the design systems of power units in accordance with the requirements of the process procedures for safe operation. The loss of the possibility to cool down nuclear fuel will lead to significant radioactive releases into the environment. As a result, such an event may exceed all previous accidents at nuclear power plants, including the Chornobyl accident and the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The nuclear regulator also reminds that in addition to six power units at the Zaporizhzhya NPP site, there is a spent nuclear fuel storage facility, damage of which due to shelling will also lead to radioactive releases.