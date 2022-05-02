Russian troops are focusing their attacks on Rubiznhe and planning a new offensive near Severodonesk , according to Luhansk military administration head Serhiy Gaidai.

The enemy tried to claim new tactical position at Popasna where Ukrainian forces repelled its 10 attacks and destroyed 2 tanks, 17 artillery systems, 38 armored vehicles, and 10 cars.

Gaidai said, air defense units also shot down 7 military drones.

Over the last week, the Russian aggressors launched 63 attacks that saw them lose 45 tanks and 43 artillery systems, 149 armored vehicles, 6 combat vehicles, and 3 engineering forces vehicles.

The Ukrainian army also downed 6 Russian military planes, 32 drones, and 3 cruise missiles.