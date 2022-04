The evacuation effort in Lysychank, Luhansk region, has collapsed after Russian troops opened fired on the town center, according to governor Serhiy Gaidai as only one person was evacuated to safety.

The assault came despite earlier agreement on temporary ceasefire in the area.

There were no immediate reports of victims as locals took cover in basements.

On Saturday, Ukrainian officials managed to evacuate 72 people from Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kremen, and Popasna.