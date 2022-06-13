In what comes as another instance of Russian pillage, Russian forces have reportedly taken away a train with 54 wagons carrying 3,200 tons of sinter ore from Zaporizhzhya sinter plant.

They also made away with a Kamaz truck. The incident happened in Mala Biloririvka.

‘The occupiers in the seized territories continue to rob local people and unlawfully confiscate the properties of businesses.’

There are reports of car theft – the Russian troops stole two vehicles in Pology while the car owners had to deal with threats of physical violence.