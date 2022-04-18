The military draft staged in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions sees the local men being forcefully sent to the front-line in closed rail cars as Russian troops try to prevent conscripts from escape.

Occupation forces reportedly chase young men in streets and go door-to-door looking for potential draftees as the prospect of front-line deployment makes many of Donbas men hide from conscription campaingers , said Ukraine’s security service, the SBU on Monday.

A Donetsk conscript captured by Ukrainian troops revealed that unlucky draftees are kept in the dark where they are taken.

The forcefully drafted men are handed uniforms with no insignia and put on trains taking them tht the front-line.

The captive said: ‘Our task, as I understood, was to act as some construction battalion. We were made to dig trenches. It was unclear why we did it’.

Another thing he was tasked with was keeping watch at the Russian troops’ checkpoint.

The SBU said it has opened almost 3 thousand criminal investigation against people who were involved in Russian military operations in Ukraine.