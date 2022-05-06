Russian troops targeted Severodonetsk chemical plant in an attempt to cause ‘countless victims’, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai, adding the enemy shelling made the last night ‘fiery’.

The shell struck a nearby gas filling station causing a fire. Swift response from Ukrainian emergency team helped to contain the flames that could reach reservoirs with inflammables stationed at the site.

The Russian shelling also struck the residential areas in Severodonets. At least 2 people were killed and substantial damage was caused to 12 residential buildings. There are reports of damage from shelling in Rubiznhe, Novodruzhesk, Lysychansk, Orikhove, Girske, Popasna.

The fierce fighting is raging near Popasna, Bilogorivtsi, and Voyevodyntsi where Ukrainian forces repelled a new offensive of the enemy.