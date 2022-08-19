In overnight strikes, Russian invaders hit with missiles educational facilities in Mykolaiv and Kramatorsk.

In early morning, the enemy targeted a college in Kramatorsk, damaging the facilities. Fortunately, the strike did not cause any casualties, city mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reports.

‘Morning attack on Kramatorsk. The occupiers continue to destroy our educational institutions. According to the preliminary information, there have been no casualties’, the mayor wrote.

At about 4:00 am explosions were heard in Mykolaiv. City mayor Oleksandr Senkevych stated on Telegram that the invaders once again targeted the premises of Mykolaiv university.

‘Russian occupiers again shelled our university. Two S-300 missiles again. Emergency teams and utility services are working on the site’, said the mayor.