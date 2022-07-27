Kharkiv woke to the sounds of blast again as Russian troops targeted it with rockets on early Wednesday.

‘At 4.25am, the Kharkiv Industrial District was shelled. Two S-300 missiles arrived,’ city mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

Rescuers are already on the scene, sorting out the debris. According to them, there are no victims, but this is only preliminary information so far. I would like it to be like that,” the mayor added.

He also urged the remaining city residents to be vigilant in the light of renewed Russian assaults.

In a later update, the mayor said the strike came in Novobarvski city district, adding ‘luckily there are no victims and fires’.

Ukraine’s general staff of the armed forces has provided some more details, claiming Russia launched an attack “with the use of barrel and jet artillery” in the areas of Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Shevelivka, Krasnopillya and other communities.