Former Ukrainian interior minister Arsen Avakov revealed disturbing photos showing 11 dead civilians found in a garage basement in Gostomel that was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces after Russia’s pullback in early March.

According to town residents’ accounts the bodies were hidden at the site in Svyatopokrovska street by Russian soldiers who allegedly tried to cover up the tracks of killings.

Сегодня в Гостомеле, возле Бучи, в одном из гражей на улице Святопокровской, полиция обнаружила 11 убитых гражданских… Местные жители говорят.. снайперы орчьи тренировались, расстреливая людей..а потом стащили убитых в гараж 😞😡 #BuchaMassacre pic.twitter.com/Xc7BbpCD8M — Arsen Avakov (@AvakovArsen) April 6, 2022

‘Locals say [Russian] ork-like snipers trained [skills] by shooting people. And then [they] dragged the murdered to the garage,’ said Avakov.

The brutal discovery is part of mounting evidence of atrocities crimes committed by Russian occupation forces.