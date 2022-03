Azov regiment has informed on social media that Russian invaders targeted the Red Cross building in Mariupol.

The sign on the roof of the building could be seen from the air, which means that Russian troops deliberately attacked the facility.

The statement claims ‘it is one of the most blatant war crimes’.

International Red Cross has been widely criticized in Ukraine lately because it facilitated forced relocation of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and is planning to open a branch in Rostov-on-Don.