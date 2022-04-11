The Security Service of Ukraine reports that Russian invaders make attempts to use children for reconnaissance activities.

According to the intelligence, Russian military address Ukrainian children in messengers and social networks offering money for the information about the location and movement of Ukrainian army units.

Ukrainian security have already traced and prevented several cases of such contacts with teenagers in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

The Security Service of Ukraine calls on parents to control the contacts of their children in social media and to explain to them possible consequences.