Videos circulating on social media Sunday show Russian troops using force against people rallying in Berdyansk against Russian aggression.

Protests are taking place in the city after it was seized on February 27. Russian troops first occupied Berdyansk government buildings on February 27.

Berdyansk sits on the Azov Sea and is roughly 45 miles – 70 kilometers – southwest of Mariupol.

In one of the videos, city residents are seen marching to Berdyansk center chanting patriotic slogans and singing ‘Chervona Ruta’, a popular Ukrainian pop song.

Another video captured the moment Russian troops detained at least 2 protesters — their hands are tied behind their backs. One of the protesters is kicked repeatedly by one of the soldiers while on the ground with his hands tied behind his back.