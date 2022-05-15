Russian invaders continue attacks at Azovstal plant in Mariupol using aircraft, warships and heavy artillery.

Mariupol councilor Petro Andriushchenko reported the use of incendiary, allegedly phosphorus, munitions.

According to the Russian military, they shelled Azovstal with 9M22C incendiary projectiles with thermite layers. Their combustion temperature reaches about 2.5 thousand degrees and it is almost impossible to eliminate fire.

Ukrainian military say that there are about 600 wounded soldiers in Azovstal who need immediate medical help.