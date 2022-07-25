Russian troops have snuck their heavy weaponry in the residential areas of occupied Enerhodar to mount attacks targeting Ukraine-controlled cities of Nikopol and Magranets, said exiled city mayor Dmytro Orlov on Telegram Monday.

Their rocket systems were spotted in the streets of Enehrodar while earlier they used the city suburbs and Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant site.

The overnight artillery barrages and clamor reported by locals in the different parts of the city are the signs of active heavy artillery deployment.

The aggressors used multiple rocket launchers for attacks of the communities lying on the opposite side of Kakhovske reservoir and appear not to be bothered about doing it in open.

According to the mayor, they are also targeting communities in Dnipro region.