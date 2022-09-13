The Russian onslaught destroyed to the rubble once thriving Mariupol, the population of which was about 450 thousand people. According to the reports, 87 thousand civilians died during Russian invasion.

‘Bukvy’ continues to tell the stories of Russian war crimes during the invasion in Ukraine.

Serhii Karykh (December 19, 1984 – March 13, 2022). Killed by a projectile in his own apartment.

Serhii was 37 and worked at a metallurgy plant, his wife Olena tells.

Olena remembers the 5 years spent together with warmth in her soul – romance, travel, the Donetsk coast and peace. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale war against the Ukrainian people and took not only peace, but also Serhii’s life.

The couple lived in the city center, so, according to Olena, they hoped that the situation was under control and their safety was guaranteed.

‘We did not believe in the war until the end. It’s sad to be deceived, but we were lied to all the time! As long as there was communication, we were assured to the last day that there was nothing to fear and there would be no fighting in the city. The authorities underestimated or deliberately hid the real threat, we, the peaceful ones, are now paying such a terrible price.’

The couple was hiding in the shelter, but one day they came to the apartment to take warm clothes. At that moment, Russian air strike hit the house. Serhii died.

From March 13 till April 6, Olema constantly stayed in the bomb shelter. She and the neighbors managed to bury her husband only on April 19.

‘Serhii was not just a man in my life, he was my best friend. He is my other half, we were so close. He was a special, wonderful and sensitive person.’

In summer, Olena managed to evacuate from Mariupol. Now she lives in a safe place.